New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A group of over 850 citizens on Wednesday appealed to the opposition bloc INDIA to strengthen the alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections "to save the soul of India".

Making the appeal in a statement, the group called upon "all progressive, secular political parties to strengthen the INDIA alliance, and join it if some parties have still not joined."

The appeal was signed by more than 850 citizens, including Shabnam Hashmi, Zoya Hasan, Nivedita Menon and Harsh Mander.

Welcoming the formation of the alliance, they said, "...however, every citizen is asking will it work on the ground? The political leadership of every party has to instil the confidence that they will not spare any effort to meet the challenge unitedly. Seat sharing will not be a hurdle in saving the country."

This alliance must not be simply a precursor to the 2024 elections but must engage in long-term work at all levels, they said.

"We believe that INDIA alliance needs more strength, particularly in the largest state in the country, because despite the huge public support post farmers strike we lost 2022," they said, referring to the victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, sends 80 MPs to Parliament.

Stating that there is a shift in voting patterns between assembly and parliament elections, the appeal said there is a "perceived feeling among the SCs (Scheduled Castes) that INDIA team leaders have a subtle agenda to weaken their independent leadership in the country." It "can be suicidal," they added.

"The alliance needs to undo such perceptions to increase the public confidence and that alone can make every meaningful citizen to come out to make it a grand success," they said.

"Let us rise above petty politics this time for the soul of India. Let us be clear that there is no next time this time," they said.

They alleged that the last nine years under the BJP government have seen a "collapse of democratic institutions in the country".

"India's democracy and Constitution are facing an unprecedented crisis, and this has been repeated by every political leader of opposition parties. However, it demands for an unprecedented response as well," they said.

