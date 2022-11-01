New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Tuesday rose Rs 148 to Rs 9,050 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for November delivery traded higher by Rs 148 or 1.66 per cent at Rs 9,050 per five quintal with an open interest of 17,835 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

