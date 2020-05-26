Latest News | Gujarat Ambuja Exports Q4 Profit Up 73 Pc at Rs 54 Cr

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Gujarat Ambuja Exports on Tuesday reported 73 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 54.45 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Its net profit stood at Rs 31.51 crore in January-March 2018-19, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 901.82 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 1,266.30 crore in the year-ago period.

In 2019-20, the company's net profit fell to Rs 145.84 crore from Rs 198.15 crore in the previous year.

Total income declined to Rs 3,826 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 4,033 crore in 2018-19.

The company is engaged in processing of farm products.

