New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Gunshots were fired in Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi, police on Friday said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm Thursday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

A team responded to a PCR call made by Bijinder, a 45-year-old local resident, an officer said.

Police from the spot collected two shells, one of which appeared to be a misfire, the officer said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The complainant alleged that a group of local boys from the C block came there and one of them opened fire, police said.

The motive behind the firing is believed to be a dispute between two groups.

Police booked a case and are investigating the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)