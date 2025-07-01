Gurugram, Jul 1 (PTI) Three people have been arrested including a registered medical practitioner (RMP) doctor and a property dealer, in connection with a case of digital arrest fraud involving threats of action under money laundering charges, Gurugram police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a resident lodged a complaint on May 14, alleging that he received a call from someone claiming to be a Telecom Department official.

The caller alleged that the complainant's mobile number was being used for illegal activities and that a case had been registered against him at Colaba police station in Mumbai, they said.

The complainant said the call was later transferred to a person posing as a police officer, who claimed that the his Aadhaar card was linked to money laundering and that a warrant had been issued against him.

"On April 16, the caller connected again via WhatsApp and claimed that I was being presented in court via video call. I was shown a fake warrant during the call with someone posing as a judge, and under threat, money was transferred from my account," the complainant alleged.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime (West) police station and on June 27, the police arrested Ramcharan (33), an RMP doctor who runs a clinic in Delhi's Nangloi area.

Two more accused -- Abhishek (23), a property dealer from Lucknow and Shipra Jaiswal (35), from Gorakhpur -- were apprehended from Lucknow on Monday, police said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Rs 2 lakh of the defrauded amount was transferred to an account belonging to Rajiv Jha, who sold the account to Ganesh for Rs 50,000.

Ganesh sold it to Manish, earning a Rs 32,000 commission. Subsequently, Manish sold the account to Ramcharan, who paid Rs 58,000, police said.

Ramcharan then sold it to Abhishek for Rs 20,000, who in turn sold it to Shipra Jaiswal, receiving Rs 15,000 as commission. Shipra later sold the same account to another person for Rs 30,000, they added.

"We are questioning the accused and further investigation is underway," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

