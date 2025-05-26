Lucknow, May 26 (PTI) A two-day consultation meeting on "Ease of Doing Research & Development (R&D)" will be held in Lucknow on May 27-28 under the chairmanship of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

The meeting has been convened by Niti Aayog with the aim of strengthening the R&D ecosystem in North Indian states and addressing barriers to the ease of conducting research. Officials from Bihar and Jharkhand will also participate in the meeting.

According to a press release issued by Raj Bhavan on Monday, this regional consultation is part of a nationwide series initiated by Niti Aayog, following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to identify and resolve structural and procedural challenges in the research and innovation sector.

The event is focused on enhancing the "Ease of Doing Research" to help India emerge as a global hub for R&D.

As per the statement, the Lucknow meeting brings together vice-chancellors, senior researchers, scientists, policy experts, and heads of major research institutions and laboratories from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The consultation aims to deliberate on key hurdles in research funding, regulatory mechanisms, and institutional processes.

Participants are expected to propose practical and actionable solutions.

The consultation represents a significant step toward fostering innovation in North India, promoting synergy between state and central government efforts, and boosting India's position on the global research map.

