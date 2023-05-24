Shimla, May 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Prasad Shukla has reviewed the progress on the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) projects in the state, a statement said on Wednesday.

The governor took detailed information about the NHAI projects, especially Kiratpur -Nerchowk, Pandoh - Takoli and Takoli - Kullu projects, which will be completed soon.

Also Read | New Parliament Building Inauguration: Parliament Not PM Narendra Modi's Own House To Inaugurate, Will Boycott Ceremony, Says TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

The work of five tunnels and 22 major bridges between Kiratpur to Nerchowk is completed and a safety audit is going on, NHAI Shimla Regional Officer Abdul Basit said in the statement.

He said that opening of five tunnels from Kiratpur to Nerchowk would reduce the distance in hilly terrain by 37 Km and time by 3 hours. Local citizens and tourists going to Kullu, Manali, Keylong and Rohtang will get its benefit and travel will be easier.

Also Read | Job Market Experienced Salary Growth Dip in FY2023 to 9% Led by Agri, Agro Chem, Auto, BFSI Sectors, Says Report.

The governor also took a detailed account of other highways being constructed by NHAI in the state and instructed the Regional Officer that while constructing the highway, attention should be paid to saving nature and causing minimum damage to the environment.

Shukla also instructed that he would soon conduct a site inspection of the Kiratpur to Nerchowk and Pandoh Takoli sections to take stock of the preparations being made before the proposed visit of the Prime Minister.

The construction work of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane is in the final stage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the road after June 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)