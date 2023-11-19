Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off 'Gyanodaya Express - College on Wheels' train from Katra Railway Station in Reasi district.

The Gyanodaya Express, carrying 700 girl students from across universities of the Union Territory, will travel through several states for education purposes.

"It will be an educational pilgrimage for the students. The journey endeavours to dissolve boundaries of classrooms, streams and evolve education by providing immersive, collaborative, and project-based learning experiences," the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said the concept of the trip is inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi, who undertook an "epic tour" of the country by train and interacted with people from all walks of life and awakened the society with his values of "truth and non-violence."

The LG said the trip will help students know themselves, as well as will give them an opportunity to explore diverse regions and cultures.

"Train journey will strengthen transdisciplinary education and provide opportunities for experiential learning. Train journey is considered as a voyage to transform the present form of knowledge.

"The journey of students along with mentors to centres of excellence such as Indian Navy, ISRO and Sabarmati Ashram will provide them with new ideas, insight and hands-on knowledge for new research," he said.

