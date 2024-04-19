New Delhi, April 19: The half-nibbled body of a 19-year-old youth was found in shrubs in a DDA park of southeast Delhi, officials said on Friday. The victim, identified as Shivam, had allegedly consumed 'bhang', an intoxicant, on the occasion of Shivratri and fell unconscious, the police said citing his father. However, the exact cause of the youth's death is yet to be known, they added.

Shivam went missing from his house on March 8.

"On March 9 at 2.43 pm, a PCR call regarding a body was received at Okhla police station. A team was sent to the spot and they found the body of a man, whose face and neck portion were apparently nibbled by a mongoose," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. Delhi Double Murder Case: Brother-Sister Duo Found Dead in Shakarpur Area, Probe Reveals Crime Scene Tampered, Family’s Role Under Lens.

The officer said that the body was found in the shrubs of a DDA park near Harkesh Nagar metro station in the Okhla Phase-2 area. "The area was cordoned off and the scene of crime was inspected," Deo said. The police team spotted a Lord Shiva tattoo on the chest of the deceased and the name 'Shivam' engraved on his right forearm, the DCP said.

The police said the deceased was later identified as Shivam, who was employed as a sweeper by the Muncipal Corporation of Delhi. The youth's father said Shivam might have consumed 'bhang' on the occasion of Shivratri and also stated that his motorcycle was found in the same park when they were searching for him, said the officer. Delhi Double Murder: ‘Told to Kill Wife’ in Dream, Man Strangles Her to Death in Shakarpur, Later Kills Brother-in-Law.

"The body was sent to AIIMS Hospital and post mortem was conducted. As per autopsy report, the body has been nibbled by animals, but the final cause of death is awaited," said the DCP.

