Srinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in law and order disturbances was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

Acting tough against the anti-national elements (ANEs), police in Baramulla booked a hard-core instigator under the PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the authority, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

The accused was identified as Nasir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Raipora Palhallan Pattan area of the north Kashmir district.

Ganie has been lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu, the spokesman added.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

Ganie is a hardcore instigator and many cases are registered against him, the spokesman said.

Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not stop his anti-national activities and kept instigating people, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)