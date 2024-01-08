Chandigarh, January 8: Six people were killed after their car rammed into a tree in Dabwali in Haryana's Sirsa district on Monday, police said. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the car's driver possibly felt asleep at the wheel," SHO (City), Dabwali, Sub-Inspector Salinder Singh said. Karnataka Road Accident: Three Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Motorcycle in Tumakuru

The car was badly damaged and this indicates that the brakes were not applied and the car hit the tree at a high speed, he told PTI over phone. Rajasthan Road Accident: Three Labourers Dead, 11 Injured As Cargo Vehicle Overturns Due to Tyre Burst in Pali District

The vehicle's occupants, most of them belonging to one family, hailed from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. They were going towards Hisar and the accident took place near Shergarh village, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)