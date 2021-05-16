New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated a 500-bed emergency COVID-19 hospital set up at O P Jindal Modern School in Hisar.

In April, stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) had announced that the school owned and operated by the company in Hisar will be turned into a 500-bed emergency COVID-19 hospital.

"The 500-bed COVID-19 hospital at O P Jindal Modern School becomes operational. The hospital in Hisar was inaugurated CM Manohar Lal Khattar today (Sunday)," JSL said in a statement.

All 500 beds at the hospital are equipped with oxygen, it said.

JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, "We are extending all forms of support to the local administration, including regular oxygen supply from our manufacturing facility in Hisar. Start of this healthcare facility will help the people of Hisar and other parts of the state to get timely medical aid."

In addition to this, the company's oxygen plant at its Hisar facility on an average is supplying 9.5 tonne per day of liquid medical oxygen to medical facilities in Haryana and Delhi-NCR.

While the Odisha unit is supplying 40 tonnes a day of LMO to several medical facilities in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, it said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, JSL said it has supplied nearly 3,608 tonnes of LMO to various healthcare centres. HRS hrs

