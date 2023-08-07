New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday called on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and discussed agriculture issues of the state.

Khattar met Tomar at Krishi Bhavan in the national capital.

During the meeting, the chief minister "discussed about development of agriculture sector and farmers' welfare in the state," an official statement said.

