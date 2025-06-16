Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the state government is taking firm and determined steps to strengthen the irrigation and water supply infrastructure.

Under this initiative, five major projects under the Irrigation and Water Resources Department are being implemented, each with an investment exceeding Rs 100 crore. These projects aim to enhance water conservation and improve irrigation efficiency, he said while presiding over a review meeting.

Issuing strict directions, the chief minister said there must be no unnecessary delay in preparing engineering drawings. Delays in drawing approvals hinder project implementation, he said.

Saini further said that strict action will be taken against officers responsible for such delays. Besides, he also directed that special attention be paid to maintaining quality in the projects, stating that no compromise on quality would be tolerated.

He said that a new parallel lined channel (PLC) from Dadupur to Hamida Head and the modernisation of the Western Jamuna Canal is being carried out with an investment of Rs 274.87 crore.

The objective of this project is to reduce seepage losses from the Hathnikund Barrage during the non-monsoon period. So far, 64.5 per cent of the work has been completed, with a target to finish the project by March 2026, he said, according to an official statement.

Saini further stated that the reconstruction of the augmentation canal up to the WJC Branch (75.25 km) is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 383 crore, with 80 per cent of the work having been completed and the project is expected to be finished by June 2025.

Similarly, the lining and remodelling of the PD Branch (from Munak to Khubru Head) is underway at a cost of Rs 197.80 crore, which includes concrete lining over 145.25 kilometers.

The chief minister said that the Irrigation Department has prepared short-term strategies for the monsoon to ensure uninterrupted water supply and protect infrastructure during the season. These include temporary protective works at the Hathnikund Barrage and maximizing discharge capacity in critical canals, he said.

Saini said that the Haryana government is committed to the timely implementation of these mega projects, which are vital for the state's water security and agricultural sustainability.

Continuous monitoring, inter-departmental coordination, and stakeholder engagement are being prioritised to overcome challenges and expedite execution, he said.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Commissioner and Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Mohammed Shayin, and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

