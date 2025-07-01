Chandigarh, Jul 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said his government aims to increase the number of undergraduate medical seats in the state to over 3,400 by 2029 from 2,185 now.

Medical colleges are being established in every district, and the state's BJP government is consistently working to provide better resources to doctors and quality healthcare to citizens, he told a programme organised here on National Doctors' Day.

Giving an account of the work done by the government in the past decade, Saini said that from just six medical colleges in 2014, the state now has 15 such institutes while nine are under construction.

As a result, MBBS seats have risen from 700 in 2014 to 2,185 now, the chief minister said and highlighted that his government aims to increase MBBS seats to over 3,400 by the year 2029.

Extending greetings and best wishes to all doctors, healthcare workers, and those associated with the medical field on National Doctors' Day, Saini said they are the true servants of humanity.

"Their spirit of service, dedication, and sensitivity plays a vital role in building a healthy, safe, and empowered society."

Saini emphasised that his government's objective is to ensure that every doctor has access to adequate resources and every citizen receives proper treatment. "To strengthen the medical infrastructure, the number of postgraduate seats has been increased from 289 to 1,043, in addition to 155 seats for PG diplomas."

To address the shortage of doctors, the government has recruited 3,798 doctors since 2014, he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

