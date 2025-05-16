Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday said it will use agricultural land owned by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department for promoting natural farming across the state.

This initiative aligns with the government's broader vision of encouraging eco-friendly, low-cost, and chemical-free farming practices that not only improve soil health but also enhance farmer incomes.

As a pilot project, this scheme will be launched in village Jatheri, located in the Pundri constituency of Kaithal district, where over 53 acres of land belonging to the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department will be brought under natural farming.

This land, which historically been leased out to tenants and lessees, will now only be utilised for natural farming, said an official statement here.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the decision.

The statement quoting the chief minister further said that the state government is committed to empowering farmers and ensuring long-term agricultural prosperity by promoting practices that are environmentally sound and economically viable.

Under this initiative, existing tenants or lessees will be eligible to participate and become beneficiaries of the scheme. They will also be encouraged and supported to transition to natural farming methods, with the government providing necessary guidance, training, and support mechanisms.

Upon success of pilot project, the scheme will be gradually scaled up and implemented across the entire state, making Haryana a frontrunner in sustainable agricultural practices in India, it said.

