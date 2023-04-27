Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday invited Australian industrialists to invest in the state and assured them of state government's support.

Wooing the investors in Australia, Vij assured them there is a congenial atmosphere in Haryana for setting up industries and told that there is no problem related to law and order.

He also assured them that the state government will give all possible cooperation to facilitate them.

Further, the minister said that Haryana is an ideal destination for investment and it has the advantage of being surrounded by the country's capital Delhi on three sides.

According to an official statement here, Vij was addressing the gathering in a meeting of office bearers of 'Association of Haryanvis in Australia' and office bearers of various industrial organisations, in Sydney.

He is currently on a visit to Australia to take part in International Gita Mahotsav (IGM), which will be held in Sydney from April 28-30.

The annual international festival, which has over the years been held in Kurukshetra during November-December, is also being held abroad over the past few years.

The last few editions of the festival were held in Mauritius, England, and Canada.

The IGM 2023 is being hosted in Australia, jointly by the Association of Haryanvis in Australia (AHA) and Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) in collaboration with a few other organisations.

The state minister said that the BJP-led government in Haryana is laying emphasis on new technology in which emphasis is being laid on setting up energy saving and environment-friendly units.

"In this regard, various types of exemptions are also being given by the state government to establish such units," he said on the occasion.

Vij said the state has prepared a comprehensive Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy - 2020 to attract investment, offering various incentives.

He said Haryana is becoming the first choice for foreign investors willing to set up new businesses and also for multinational companies having expansion plans.

Many top companies already have their presence in the state, he said.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) have set up 36 industrial model townships and industrial estates at various strategic locations in the state to attract investments.

"The initiative aims to implement Atmanirbhar Bharat centric design and developmental interventions to enable micro and small enterprises at the block level by leveraging cluster approach to create sustainable employment and entrepreneurship opportunities," said Vij.

Touching upon the locational advantage which Haryana enjoys, Vij said that almost the entire state comes under the influence of two freight corridors - Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (ASIC).

He said that Haryana has witnessed a rapid economic growth and added "our MSMEs have been at the forefront of this growth".

"With the presence of around 9.7 lakh MSMEs, we believe that these are the backbone of a growing economy. Haryana has also introduced sectoral policies like Electric Vehicle Policy 2022, State Data Center Policy 2021, MSME Policy 2019 and our latest Atma Nirbhar Textile Policy," said Vij.

Earlier, Vij went to the residence of Sewa Singh, President of Association of Haryana in Australia, in Sydney city.

