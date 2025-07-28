Gurugram, Jul 28 (PTI) Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel visited the Bandhwari landfill site on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Monday.

During the visit, he inspected the various works, including the beautification initiative, being carried out by the Gurugram municipal corporation.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

According to an official statement, the minister said that a large-scale plantation campaign will take place in the area on Sunday (August 4).

He emphasised prioritising the proper disposal of leachate generated at the waste management plant and urged officials to expedite the tender process for the disposal of legacy waste.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

Corporation's commissioner Pradeep Dahiya stated that beautification works at the plant are progressing at a fast pace. The installation of a view cutter to screen the plant from the road has been completed, he informed.

Further, a tender has been floated for additional works including plantation, fencing, tree guards, surface turfing and landscaping, with an estimated cost of Rs 96 lakh, Dhaiya said.

According to the commissioner, the Corporation began work on the view cutter, boundary wall and drainage system on July 14, at a cost of Rs 2 crore. Additionally, leachate is being transported through tankers to the nearest sewage treatment plant, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)