Hisar, Mar 4 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday awarded ten years' rigorous imprisonment to a drawing teacher convicted of raping a girl student at a government school where he taught.

The teacher was accused of kidnapping and raping a girl, a Dalit, who studied at a school in a village here.

The sentence was pronounced by Additional District and Sessions Judge, Hisar, Sunil Jindal of the Special Court, set up for crimes against women.

On February 25, the court had held the man, now 65, guilty.

The victim's lawyer Rajat Kalsan, said the special court sentenced the teacher to a two years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under section 365 IPC for kidnapping, one year imprisonment under section 342 IPC for wrongful confinement, and 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 under section 376 (1) IPC for rape.

He has also been sentenced to six months imprisonment for assault under IPC Section 323 and one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 for under 506 IPC (criminal intimidation).

The punishment for all the crimes will run concurrently.

According to Kalsan, the girl was in class 9 in 2015 when she was "molested" by the teacher.

When she entered class 10, the same teacher took her on his scooter to a field some distance away from the school and raped her.

He held her hostage for four hours and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the lawyer said.

