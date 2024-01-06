Srinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) A havan was performed at a temple in Srinagar on Saturday for the first time since the eruption of militancy in Kashmir more than three decades ago, officials said.

The over-300-year-old temple had been closed for several years due to the prevailing situation, they said.

The havan and a grand puja were performed at the Anandeshwar Bhairavnath temple located in Maisuma locality of the city on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Bhairavnath, they said.

Hira Lal, a member of the temple trust, said, "Havan and puja were organised at the temple after around 32 years because the temple was closed for several years due to the prevailing situation."

Lal said the police, civil administration and the local residents extended full support for the havan.

More than 150 people were invited to the temple on the occasion, he said.

After the havan and puja, prasad was distributed among devotees and CRPF jawans deployed there.

