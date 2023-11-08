Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Wednesday accused the BJP of not fulfilling its promises to the people of the country and expressed confidence that her party will win the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls.

"Looking at the current situation, it is clear that the Congress government will be repeated in Rajasthan," Ranjan, an All India Congress Committee spokesperson, told reporters here.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of cheating people and said it has not fulfilled any of its promises to the country.

"Today, the Congress party is approaching the public with confidence to seek votes based on the work it has done during the last five years. We are confident of remaining in power," she said, highlighting the seven guarantees the Congress has promised to the people of the state.

"We not only have hope but have full confidence as well that people of Rajasthan will definitely vote in favour of the Congress," Ranjan added.

The MP was referring to the seven guarantees announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot – honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of families, LPG cylinder for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families, purchase of dung from cattle rearers for Rs 2 per kg, law for old pension scheme for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate losses due to natural calamity and school education in English medium.

