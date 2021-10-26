Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the Anna University and the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions to permit students, who have taken both NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) as well as JEE (Main) in 2021 to participate in the counselling for B.Arch course.

However, the selection shall be subject to the final result in these writ petitions, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said while admitting a writ petition from the Academic Society of Architects and another student on Monday.

The petitions prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to permit the Institutions imparting architectural education to admit eligible students who have participated in NATA and JEE (Main) 2021, by drawing up a merit list of students under management quota in B.Arch course, for the academic 2021-22.

"The issue raised in the writ petitions requires consideration. However, in the meantime, the counselling is starting from tomorrow (October 26). In order to balance the rights of the students, there shall be an interim direction directing the Anna University and the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions to permit the students who have taken both NATA 2021 as well as JEE (Main) 2021 to participate in the counselling for B.Arch Course," the judge said.

