New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Shares of HCL Technologies on Monday declined more than 2 per cent after the company's July-September quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

Also Read | What Justin Fontenelle Says It Takes To Grow a Business.

The stock declined 2.36 per cent to close at Rs 1,221.35 on the BSE. During the day, it dipped 2.84 per cent to Rs 1,215.35. It was the biggest laggard among the Sensex stocks.

Also Read | Technology, in Particular Semiconductors.

At the NSE, the stock fell by 2.10 per cent to close at Rs 1,224.85.

In traded volume terms, 6.22 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 2.38 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

HCL Technologies on Thursday posted a 3.7 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,263 crore for the July-September quarter of this year compared to Rs 3,146 crore in the same period a year ago.

HCL's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 11 per cent to Rs 20,655 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 18,594 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Markets were closed on Friday for Dussehra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)