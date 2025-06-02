New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) IT major HCLTech on Monday said it has partnered with US software firm UiPath to drive agentic automation for the latter's customers globally.

The partnership will drive large-scale transformation for businesses across various sectors, facilitating intelligent and more autonomous business process operations that need minimal human intervention, a company statement said.

"HCLTech will support this partnership with pre-configured AI agents and controls to ensure seamless deployment and scalability. The partnership aims to enhance business agility, optimise workforce efficiency and deliver faster returns on business process automation investments for global enterprises," the company said.

HCLTech will leverage its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to deploy the UiPath Platform, enabling autonomous operations in finance, supply chain, procurement, customer service, marketing, and human resources.

Additionally, HCLTech will set up an AI Lab with UiPath in India to develop Industry Focused Repeatable Solutions (IFRS) and MVPs for the full automation lifecycle.

"As we shift towards a new era with Agentic AI, agentic automation will be critical to provide businesses with the speed and agility to transform operations and unlock new business potential.

"Partnering with HCLTech allows UiPath to extend the power of its AI-powered automation to enterprises globally, accelerating intelligent transformation at scale," said Ashim Gupta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at UiPath.

