New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Shares of HDB Financial Services on Wednesday dropped nearly 4 per cent after the firm reported a 2.4 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 568 crore for the first quarter of this financial year.

The stock declined 3.66 per cent to Rs 810.30 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it edged lower by 3.68 per cent to Rs 810.25.

Its net profit was at Rs 582 crore during the June quarter of 2024-25, HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company said its net total income was at Rs 2,726 crore as on June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 2,387 crore as on June 30, 2024, a growth of 14.2 per cent.

Its asset under management (AUM) was Rs 1,09,690 crore as on June 30, 2025, up 14.7 per cent from the year-ago period.

As on June 30, 2025, HDB Financial Services said its net interest income stood at Rs 2,092 crore, compared to Rs 1,768 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 18.3 per cent.

Established in 2007, HDB Financial Services is categorised as an upper-layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank.

