Amaravati, March 25 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecast heat wave conditions in 52 mandals across the state on Tuesday.

The agency also cautioned about unseasonal summer rains and thunderstorms in parts of the state, advising people to remain vigilant and avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 25: Elton John, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jadon Sancho and Farooq Sheikh - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 25.

"Out of the 52 mandals, eight mandals in Srikakulam district, 10 in Vizianagaram district, 12 in Parvathipuram Manyam district, and six in Alluri Sitaramaraju district are expected to experience heat wave conditions," said APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanadh in a press release.

Additionally, five mandals in Kakinada district, six in East Godavari district, two in Eluru district, and three in NTR district are also likely to be affected.

Also Read | Sent Money to Wrong UPI ID? Here's How You Can Complaint on npci.org.in and Recover It.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Nagasamudram in Anantapur district recorded the highest temperature of 39.9 degrees celsius, followed by Atlur in YSR district at 39.8 degrees celsius and Nindra in Chittoor district at 39.7 degrees celsius on Monday.

Similarly, Dornipadu in Nandyal district registered 39.6 degrees celsius, while Guntupalli in Prakasam district recorded 39.2 degrees celsius, said the IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)