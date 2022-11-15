New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has entered into a 'preferred partner relationship' with NIDEC Japan, one of the global leading electric motor manufacturers.

Under the partnership, NIDEC's electric motors will be deployed on Hero Electric's city speed range of e-bikes with the roll-out of the product expected in February 2023, the company said in a statement.

"Our partnership with NIDEC Japan was forged to help alleviate our growing supply chain issues. Having them on board and our close partnership with them is now allowing us to develop powertrain components across all our product range progressively," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

Hero Electric said it had entered into a partnership with NIDEC Japan over two years ago and began co-developing e-bike motors for its entire range of products. Now with the preferred partner relationship, the critical supply chain issues in the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector will be resolved.

A NIDEC spokesperson said through the partnership with Hero Electric, NIDEC India has developed a "hub motor, with modern advanced technology suitable to Indian conditions".

"We hope that this is the beginning of more such breakthroughs and development collaborating with Hero Electric and that this partnership shall be a landmark one in the field of electric vehicle motors in India," the spokesperson said.

