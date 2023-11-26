Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Another high-altitude remote village has received telecom connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, an official said on Sunday.

The Inshan area of Warwan gets its maiden mobile network tower to become the second such remote area in the district to get telecom connectivity this week after Sumcham Buddhist village, the official said.

He said the new tower was particularly necessary for the harsh winter months as it ensures uninterrupted connectivity with other regions.

The establishment of the tower comes as a crucial support system as the area has challenging road connectivity issues due to heavy snowfall, the official said.

On November 24, Sumcham, located close to the Kargil region of Ladakh and adjacent to the renowned Paddar Sapphire Mine, received telecom connectivity in the Dangail area.

