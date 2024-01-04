New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Students in Delhi would soon get to learn science concepts through advanced technology such as the government is planning to equip two centres in Vasant Vihar and Karol Bagh with infrastructure for virtual reality and astronomical models, officials said.

The cost of installation, development, operation and maintenance of the science exhibits and models is likely to be around Rs 3 crore, they added.

The science centres will allow students to delve into topics related to physics chemistry, biology, and math. They would also get to explore astronomical models and experience virtual reality, holographic projection and augmented reality.

"The Directorate of Education (DoE) intends to have an educational facility which will provide an effective method to students to learn science and technology by way of leveraging interactive display of science models and exhibits," said an official.

This will help demystify the world of science, technology and innovations to them, the official added.

According to the tender document, the DoE shall take inputs from the firms regarding designs, technical specifications, warranty, quality standard, and delivery time, among other requirements for the science models and exhibits.

According to the conditions laid down by the DoE, regular maintenance and timely upkeep of models and exhibits will be the firm's responsibility for two years, which may be further extended.

The official said the designs of the models and exhibits must be based on interactive experience with all the safety measures for the visitors to see and learn the concepts of science.

"The models shall also be kept in excellent safe operative conditions. The contractor has to arrange and provide all other auxiliary and support infrastructure or equipment for operations and maintenance of the facility," according to the tender document.

The tender conditions also said that the firm shall deploy trained operators and staff for the smooth functioning of all models and exhibits and observe all the legal requirements, obligations and statutory compliance regarding various laws and rules which may be in force.

"In case of any mishap in the centres, the firm shall be solely responsible for any civil damages and criminal action and the firm shall indemnify the science centre," it said.

