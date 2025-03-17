Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) Global hospitality group Hilton on Monday announced the signing of an agreement for a 120-room property in Siliguri in West Bengal in association with Soonerio Hotels, a subsidiary of the Beekay Group.

"The signing of DoubleTree by Hilton Siliguri underpins our broader growth strategy of positioning the right brands in the right locations and reflects our commitment towards providing exceptional hospitality to South Asia's most sought-after leisure destinations," Hilton senior vice president and regional head, South Asia, Zubin Saxena said in a statement.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: India Post Activates Application Status Link for 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Status.

With this signing, Hilton continues to strengthen its presence in South Asia, building on its portfolio of 64 operating and pipeline hotels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)