Shimla, Jun 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated the three-day Shoolini Fair in Solan and inaugurated various development projects in the city.

The centuries-old fair, marks the symbolic journey of Goddess Shoolini to the temple of Goddess Durga, believed to be her elder sister, at Ganj Bazaar in Solan. The palanquin procession of the deity, a central highlight of the festivities, drew thousands of devotees who lined the streets of the city to pay their respects.

Sukhu participated in the Shobha Yatra by carrying the palanquin on his shoulders. He also offered prayers for the peace and prosperity of the people of the state and showered flowers on the palanquin, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister also released a souvenir to mark the event brought out by the Mela Committee on the occasion.

Sukhu also inaugurated the Model Career Centre at Jatoli, constructed at a cost of Rs 5.32 crore, which aims to provide unemployed youth job-related information and guidance.

The centre will also offer services such as career counselling, skill mapping, preparation for interviews and timely updates on employment openings in both the government and private sectors.

The initiative is part of the state government's vision to empower the youth by enhancing their employability and supporting them towards self-reliance, Sukhu said.

The CM inaugurated the newly constructed office of excise and taxation department built at a cost of Rs 2.27 crore besides inaugurating the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre of the Solan Municipal Corporation, set up at a cost of Rs 44.99 lakh.

The ABC Centre will play a key role in controlling the stray dog population using scientific methods and is equipped with a modern operation theatre and all necessary veterinary facilities, the statement said.

