Shimla, Mar 23 (PTI) A police constable has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Saturday.

Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the victim and the accused met five years ago.

As per the complainant, the accused allegedly promised to marry her and lured her into a physical relationship, Singh said.

The accused, who is now posted as a constable, later refused to marry the woman claiming that his family was against their marriage, the SP said.

A case has been registered against the constable and further investigation is underway, he added.

