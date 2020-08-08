Dharamsala, Aug 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has received approval from the Union government for six multipurpose and flood control projects involving expenditure of Rs 7,922.69 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

Also Read | 'Imagine Coronavirus Before 2014, Could We Have Imposed Lockdown When 60% Population Was Defecating in Open? PM Narendra Modi Asks.

The approved projects include Renuka ji Dam Project (National Project) with an estimated cost of Rs 6,947 crore and five proposals related to flood protection works/anti-erosion measures with estimated cost of Rs 975.70 crore, Thakur said.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of August 8, 2020, Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

Himachal will get 40 MW free electricity generated under Renuka Ji Dam Project by HPCL. The state will also get 3.15 per cent water share from this project.

The chief minister said the Union Jal Shakti Ministry approved the proposals in respect of major and medium irrigation, flood control and multipurpose projects.

Thakur said that Dharampur constituency in Mandi district got the clearance for Sakrain, Malthod, Thothu, Dol and Samour Khad with estimated cost of Rs 145.73 crore.

Other flood protection projects included that for Kangra district for Naker Khad and its tributaries with an estimated cost of Rs 231.02 crore, Sirmour district for Right Bank of the River Yamuna and its tributaries with an estimated cost of Rs 250.46 crores.

The projects in Mandi district for Sheer Khad from Barchhwar to Jahu with an estimated cost of 157.66 crore and Shimla district for the River Pabbar from Tikkari to Hatkoti in Rohru Tehsil with estimated cost of Rs. 190.82 crore also among the approved proposals.

Later, Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 130 crore in Jaisinghpur Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)