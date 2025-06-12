Latest News | Himachal: Hamirpur Nagar Nigam to Allot House Numbers After Property Survey

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 12 (PTI) The Hamirpur Nagar Nigam will soon allot house numbers to all residential properties in the city following the completion of an ongoing property measurement survey, a senior official said on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner of Hamirpur Nagar Nigam, Abhishek Garg, said the process of assigning house numbers will begin as soon as the ward demarcation and property survey are completed.

"As soon as the ward demarcation and property survey is completed in Nagar Nigam Hamirpur, city dwellers will be allotted unique house numbers," Garg said. "This will also involve updating decades-old records of the residents."

Garg said that a designated company will carry out a door-to-door survey to measure properties and allot house numbers. The move will ease the delivery of postal and courier services, enabling accurate delivery of goods ordered online.

The civic body has recently redrawn ward boundaries, incorporating newly developed areas into its jurisdiction.

The official added that the survey details, including house numbers, will be uploaded to an online portal.

"At present, aerial survey (land investigation) work is underway using drones and GIS (Geographical Information System)-based mapping in 15 wards," Garg said.

After the aerial survey, teams will conduct the door-to-door survey to verify ownership.

