Dharamshala, Apr 10 (PTI) Ahead of the IPL T20 matches at the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium next month, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa has directed the local police to ensure robust security arrangements in the district and maintain law and order during the matches.

A high-level meeting was held between the District Administration and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) to review arrangements for the upcoming event.

Also Read | What Is Bicornuate Uterus? Know All About the Rare Condition That Baffled Doctors As US Woman Experiences Periods for Over 3 Years.

Kangra DC, who chaired the meeting, informed that three IPL matches are scheduled in Dharamshala on May 4, 8 and 11.

He assured that enhanced facilities will be provided for both players and spectators during the matches.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Result 2025 Declared Online, 42,397 Candidates Shortlisted for Written Exam; Know How To Check Results and Merit List.

DC Bairwa said that there is a need for meticulous planning and directed all departments to complete necessary preparations well in time.

He also directed the Public Works Department to expedite repair work on roads around the stadium.

"All roads and lighting systems in Dharamshala and nearby areas will be in optimal condition before the event," he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri briefed the gathering on the security arrangements, including traffic and parking plans.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)