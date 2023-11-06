New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Hinduja Renewables on Monday said it has bagged a 250 MW solar project under a tariff-based competitive bidding by state-owned hydro power giant NHPC.

"Hinduja Renewables was awarded by NHPC the tender for putting up a solar capacity of 250 MW at the tariff rate of Rs. 2.53/kWh," the Hinduja Group firm said in a statement.

The consolidated project bid was for setting up a 3,000 MW Interstate Transmission System Connected Solar Power Projects anywhere in India.

Hinduja Renewables was one of the eight bidders for the capacity.

Sumit Pandey, the CEO of Hinduja Renewables, said, "With this winning bid, Hinduja Renewables would be able to reduce the carbon emissions equivalent of over 5,51,000 tons annually. Hinduja Renewables is well on its way to creating a multi-GW suite of renewables."

Hinduja Renewables, part of the Hinduja Group, is an independent renewable power producer.

