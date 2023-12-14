New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc on Thursday said it has started the deployment of EV trucks at one of its mines.

The company officially launched the first fleet of electric vehicles in partnership with Inland EV Green Services.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

"Crafted for Indian conditions, these trucks boast a remarkable 55-tonne capacity each, coupled with an impressive charging capacity, going from 20 to 100 per cent in just 90 minutes.

"Sourced from IPL Tech Electric Pvt Ltd., a Murugappa group EV venture, these reliable EV trucks have already demonstrated their capabilities with over two years of successful operations on Indian roads," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

This partnership emphasises Hindustan Zinc's dedication to attaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"The deployment of these electric vehicles will propel us further towards achieving our carbon neutrality goals and set a benchmark for responsible mining practices globally. Our commitment is real, and this is yet one more example," Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)