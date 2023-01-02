New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Monday said its mined metal output registered a marginal rise of one per cent to 2,54,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's mined metal production was 2,52,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said that the mined metal production stood at 254kt in the third quarter of the current fiscal "driven by higher ore production and marginally down QoQ (Quarter-on-Quarter) due to overall mined metal grades."

Its refined metal production at 2,57,000 tonnes declined two per cent during the period under review.

Hindustan Zinc's integrated zinc production during the third quarter dropped by two per cent to 2,10,000 tonnes.

"Refined lead production was at 46kt, down one per cent YoY," it said.

Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. The company has its headquarters at Udaipur in Rajasthan where it has its zinc lead mines and smelting complexes.

