Kanyakumari, Jun 27 (PTI) A habitual offender, who has several serious criminal cases against him in Kerala, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a business man near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border days ago, police said on Thursday.

Shaji, the assailant, a history sheeter, belonging to Kerala was arrested following investigation and questioning and it was a 'murder for gain,' a police officer said.

Also Read | Anjali Birla, Daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Is IAS Officer, Know All About Her.

Dipu, a business man was found with his throat slit, lying motionless inside his car on June 24 late night at Kaliyakavilai near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. He was involved in business related to crusher and equipment used in quarries.

The entrepreneur was in Tamil Nadu in connection with a deal to buy a backhoe loader and he had Rs 10 lakh cash with him.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 27 2024: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)