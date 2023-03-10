New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday said it has launched H'ness CB350 and CB350RS bikes with latest emission norms.

The price of H'ness CB350 trims start from Rs 2.09 lakh while CB350RS variants are priced upwards of Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read | Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 27 Cities in India, Tally Rises to 331; Check Details Here.

The models come with on-board diagnostics (OBD2B) system thus conforming to stricter emission norms which will kick-in from next month.

The bike would be available at the company's BigWing dealerships from the end of March, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Also Read | Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorm in Several Parts of Odisha During Holi, To Continue Till March 10.

"Ahead of the government's deadline, HMSI has been aggressively working on upgrading the product line up with latest norms. Today, we launch the new OBD2B compliant 2023 H'ness CB350 and CB350RS which are future ready," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

The company said it has also introduced an all-new customisation section for CB350 customers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)