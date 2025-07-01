New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year fall in total wholesales to 4,29,147 units in June.

The company had sold 5,18,799 units in June 2024.

Dispatches in the domestic market stood at 3,88,812 units last month compared to 4,82,597 units in the same month last year.

Exports increased to 40,335 units last month from 36,202 units in June last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

