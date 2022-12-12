New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEC) on Monday said it has resumed crude oil production from a well in its Mumbai offshore B-80 field after plugging a leak.

Well D-1 on B-80 field was shutdown down due to a leak in a production control line.

Also Read | Patients Cannot Be Forced To Buy Medicines From Hospital-Attached Medicals, Rules Maharashtra FDA; Notification Issued.

"Company has resumed oil production from D-1 well in its B-80 field, located in western offshore, after arresting a leak in the SCSSV control line," the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Currently, both the wells on the field are on production, and the flow rate is about 1,800 barrels of oil per day and about 9 million standard cubic feet per day of gas.

Also Read | Rapid Antigen Test: Is My RAT Actually Working? How To Tell if Your COVID-19 Test Can Detect Omicron.

Block MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 or B-80 is spread over 56 square kilometres area in western offshore and was awarded under the First Discovered Small Field Bid Round 2016. HOEC is the operator of this field with 50 per cent interest. Balance is held by Adbhoot Estates Private Limited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)