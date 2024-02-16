Gurugram, Feb 16 (PTI) More than hundred homebuyers of five stuck projects in Gurugram held a meeting with RERA Chairman Alok Kumar on Friday.

The chairman visited all the project sites after meeting the representatives, according to a statement.

The projects in Sector 63A, 68, 95, 103, and 104 are being developed by Mahira developers, it said.

The allottees alleged that they have made full payments for the flats, but only 60 per cent of the work is complete. The project was registered with Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in 2017, they said.

The authority has registered a police complaint against the Mahira promoter, Kumar said, adding that "the authority will exercise its power to ensure that all these projects are completed at the earliest".

