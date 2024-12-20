New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Friday said it will hike prices across its model range by up to 2 per cent from January next year, in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company sells models like Amaze, City and Elevate in the domestic market.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 20, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The automaker will increase the prices of its models by up to 2 per cent from the beginning of January 2025, Honda Cars India Vice President - Marketing and Sales Kunal Behl said.

The company has been making strong efforts to absorb price increases during this year, ensuring minimal impact on customers, he added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 20 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"However, due to the continued rise in input costs and logistics, a small portion of this impact will be passed on to customers through a price revision from the new year," Behl said.

Additionally, the all-new third generation Amaze which was launched at a very competitive introductory price, will also see a price revision by mid of next month, he added.

Already various carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have announced price hikes from January.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)