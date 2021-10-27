Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday wondered as to who would remove the unauthorised statues erected in public places in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu raised the question while passing orders on a PIL against erection of statues in public places.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

The petitioner was worried about the wanton setting up of statues of political leaders on government land or at public places. Inspired by an order dated January 31, 2018 of the Supreme Court, which restricted the installation of statues in public places and directed the High Courts to monitor the same, he wanted the implementation of the same, strictly.

The bench said that the Chief Secretary should indicate the steps taken in terms of the Supreme Court directions and the manner in which statues that have been put up at public places in contravention of the directions or in violation of government notifications issued in this State, would be removed.

The CS's affidavit should also indicate how the directions issued by the Supreme Court in such regard have been communicated to local officials of Municipalities, Corporations, Panchayats and even to revenue officials, including Collectors at the district level and Block Development Officers.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on December 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)