Shimla, Nov 1 (PTI) Over 31,000 pending cases of mutation attestation were resolved during a programme organised across Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

In the ‘Mutation Adalat' organised across the state on October 30 and 31, 74.22 per cent of such pending cases were settled, an official spokesperson of the revenue department said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Of the total 41,907 pending cases, 31,105 cases have been resolved providing much-needed relief to the people of the state, the official said in a statement issued here.

Taking a lead, 90.78 per cent of pending cases of mutation attestation were resolved in Bilaspur district wherein out of 1,943 cases 1,764 were settled, it said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

In the tribal district of Kinnaur, 363 cases out of 400 and 3,271 of a total of 3,670 cases were resolved in Una district, the statement said.

Concerned over the delay in the mutation process causing problems to the people and affecting the progress of development works, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had earlier directed the officials to accelerate the process and resolve the pending cases of mutation attestation besides reporting the same to the government.

He directed to hold special Mutation Adalats, to settle such pending cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)