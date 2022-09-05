New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) HSBC Bank Mauritius on Monday offloaded 13.91 lakh shares of retail company V-Mart Retail for Rs 392 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, HSBC Bank Mauritius Limited AC Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 13,91,826 shares, amounting to 7.04 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed off at an average price of Rs 2,816.29 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 391.97 crore.

Meanwhile, Plutus Wealth Management LLP picked up 11,45,000 shares of the company.

As of June quarter, HSBC Bank Mauritius Limited AC Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings owned 7.04 per cent stake in the company, shareholding pattern showed with the bourse.

On Monday, shares of V-Mart Retail settled 3.49 per cent lower at Rs 2,892.75 apiece on the BSE.

