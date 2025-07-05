Gurugram, Jul 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Police arrested a husband-wife pair from Nuh here for running a gang that cuts open ATMs in multiple states, officials said on Saturday.

The duo were nabbed after two of their gang members were arrested red-handed while trying to loot an ATM in Pune, they said.

The woman, Shabnam alias Seema, is from Pune, while the man, Yusuf, is from Nuh, where they lived in a rented house.

"About four months ago, the couple looted Rs 14 lakh from an ATM in the Dehu Road police station area in Pune. Since then, the police have been looking for them," said inspector Wahab Shaikh, in-charge of Dehu Road police station in Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra.

A senior investigating officer said Seema would often travel between Pune and Mumbai. In Mumbai, she met Yusuf, who used to sell clothes there. They fell in love and got married, he said.

Seema then changed her identity to Shabnam and started living with Yusuf in Nuh, where they formed a gang to loot ATMs.

"This gang is an expert in cutting ATMs. After interrogation, the names of many other people from Nuh may come to light. Incidents committed by this gang in other states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, are also likely to come out," Inspector Shaikh said.

