New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Indian IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been selected by Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna Group as its exclusive "partner of choice" for IT and digital transformation, a release said on Wednesday.

Under the new five-year agreement, HCLTech will leverage Artificial Intelligence, digital, engineering, and support services to enhance the resilience and stability of Husqvarna Groups' IT environments through hyper-personalised AI-based solutions and a collaborative governance framework, the release said.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

For Husqvarna Group -- a leading global producer of outdoor power products -- watering products, cutting equipment and power tools, the deal with HCLTech paves the way for future transformational and sustainable programs.

"HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna Group have extended their strategic IT and digital transformation partnership," according to the release.

Also Read | Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2023: Here Are Some Key Facts About Chief Architect of Indian Constitution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

This is a major milestone for HCLTech, and the first time a large global IT contract by an India-headquartered technology company has been "Vested certified', according to the release.

"Vested contracts focus on creating an environment conducive for highly-collaborative business relationships... The Vested approach to drawing up contracts, based on the University of Tennessee's Haslam College of Business Administration's award-winning research, fosters an environment of innovation that improves service, reduces costs and unlocks business value for the parties involved in the contract," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)