Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) A female student was allegedly raped by two men, including her male friend, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on May 3, and both accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody based on her complaint, a cop at the Bachupally police station said.

The 20-year-old, a final-year biomedical student from Chennai, was in Hyderabad for an internship at a city-based institute.

According to police, the woman and the accused, who are friends, attended a party on the night of May 3 where they consumed alcohol. Later, the two men allegedly raped her.

Following her complaint, a case was registered, and both men were taken into custody, police added.

